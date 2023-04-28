Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,451 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after buying an additional 925,805 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after acquiring an additional 846,158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 751,284 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.9 %

IFF traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.02. 175,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

