Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $542,600.00, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06.
About Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF
The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.
