Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 63,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

