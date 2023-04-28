Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

