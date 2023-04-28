O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $975.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ORLY. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $901.88.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $915.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $918.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $851.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $827.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 196.32% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.64 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.