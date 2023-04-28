Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $904.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at Origin Bancorp

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.