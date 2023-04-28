Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Osiris Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSI. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Osiris Acquisition Company Profile
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osiris Acquisition (OSI)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.