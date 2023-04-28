Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSI. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.