Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Announces Dividend of $0.65

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6464 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.
Österreichische Post Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OSTIY opened at $18.50 on Friday. Österreichische Post has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.
About Österreichische Post
