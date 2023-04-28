Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Announces Dividend of $0.65

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6464 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Österreichische Post Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OSTIY opened at $18.50 on Friday. Österreichische Post has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Turkey, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

