Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 277,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000. Infosys comprises 1.6% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 0.7 %

INFY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,580,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.