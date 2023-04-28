Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,818. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Overstock.com

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

