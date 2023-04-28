Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.
Overstock.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,818. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Insider Transactions at Overstock.com
In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
