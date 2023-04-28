Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.46.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.