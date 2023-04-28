Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,809.90

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,809.90 ($35.09) and last traded at GBX 2,760 ($34.47), with a volume of 73884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,765 ($34.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OXIG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.59) to GBX 3,100 ($38.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,808.22, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,536.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,285.16.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

