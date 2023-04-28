Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 253,813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 86,684 shares during the period.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

