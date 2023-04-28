Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.24. 668,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

