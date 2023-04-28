PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,647,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 347,312 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

