Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $10.65 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock remained flat at $40.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,597. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.