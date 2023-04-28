Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 165,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.66. 787,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,076. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

