Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 76.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graco Trading Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on GGG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

NYSE GGG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.05. 329,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.