Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

VZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,624,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,986,070. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

