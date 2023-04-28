Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBLA. Maxim Group raised Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.