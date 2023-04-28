Park National Corp OH Has $1.04 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $115.25 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

