Park National Corp OH Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %

BMY stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

