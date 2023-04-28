Park National Corp OH Has $3.86 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,537,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VOO stock opened at $378.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

