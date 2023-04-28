Park National Corp OH Has $36.64 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.01 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $430.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.46.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

