Park National Corp OH Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after buying an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $98.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

