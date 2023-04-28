Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

Shares of CME opened at $184.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

