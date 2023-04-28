Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

