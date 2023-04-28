Park National Corp OH Sells 1,052 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

