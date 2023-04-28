Park National Corp OH Sells 246 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $200.86 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $269.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average of $231.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

