Park National Corp OH Sells 794 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

