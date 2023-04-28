Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

