Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Increases Dividend to $1.48 Per Share

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $21.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE PH opened at $323.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.90. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,173.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

