Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.96 and last traded at C$9.23. Approximately 16,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.26.
Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
