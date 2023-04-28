Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issues Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

PTEN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,678. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

