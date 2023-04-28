PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

