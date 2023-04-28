PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.
PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services
In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
