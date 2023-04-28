PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Up to $11.76

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $12.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 355,585 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,475 shares of company stock worth $181,713 and sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

