Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $155.36.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.