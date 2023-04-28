Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PAG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.17. 129,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,707. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $155.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.48.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.