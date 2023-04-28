Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) vs. PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Financial Comparison

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra -0.24% 0.66% 0.48% PROCEPT BioRobotics -116.18% -36.89% -26.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 12 0 2.92 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Penumbra and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Penumbra presently has a consensus price target of $269.83, suggesting a potential downside of 5.03%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 54.11%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Penumbra.

Volatility & Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $847.13 million 12.83 -$2.00 million ($0.06) -4,735.33 PROCEPT BioRobotics $75.01 million 18.18 -$87.15 million ($1.96) -15.51

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. Penumbra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROCEPT BioRobotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penumbra beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

