PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,266,000 after acquiring an additional 111,846 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 403,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.14. 1,556,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.