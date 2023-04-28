PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY23 guidance to $7.27 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $189.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.36. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $190.18. The firm has a market cap of $261.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

