Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($19.98) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.98) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.86) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.35) to GBX 1,396 ($17.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,521.63 ($19.00).

LON:PSN traded up GBX 30 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,312.50 ($16.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,238,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,492. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 772.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,276.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,304.46. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,275.82 ($28.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Jason Windsor sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.15), for a total value of £45,366.20 ($56,658.17). 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

