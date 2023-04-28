PetMed Express Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 11,283 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,494% compared to the average volume of 708 call options.

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 967.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 112,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,589 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PETS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. 581,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.65. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Research analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PETS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

