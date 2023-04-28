Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Decreased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.81. 5,289,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,250,900. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.