Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 994 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $287.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.02. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,659 shares of company stock valued at $12,517,521. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.