Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $293.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $297.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

