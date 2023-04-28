Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 447,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $10,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after acquiring an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 357,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

