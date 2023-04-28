Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,623,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.66 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

