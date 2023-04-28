Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $53.36 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

