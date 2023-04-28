Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $394.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $398.53. The company has a market capitalization of $374.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

